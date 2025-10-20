PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 134,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $153.71 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average is $139.25. The stock has a market cap of $210.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

