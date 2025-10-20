Cidel Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,638 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SLB during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLB in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SLB by 55.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in SLB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $32.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.97.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SLB from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SLB from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SLB from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

SLB Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

