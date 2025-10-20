Family Capital Trust Co Trims Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $19,948,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $308.02 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.41.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,402 shares of company stock worth $1,973,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.