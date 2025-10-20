CORDA Investment Management LLC. Boosts Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,143,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,451 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.0% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,165,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,257,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,976 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,325,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943,397 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Pfizer by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 52,090,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,296,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,709,000 after purchasing an additional 838,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,239,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,436 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2%

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $139.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

