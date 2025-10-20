Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,752 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. The trade was a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $346.45 on Monday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $349.19. The firm has a market cap of $241.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.01%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.60.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

