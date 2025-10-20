Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 466 Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.88.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $193.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $465.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 33.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

