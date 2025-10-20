JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ Stake Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,529 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4461 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

