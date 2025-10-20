340,100 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 81.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.41 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

