HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,591,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,698,663 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

