LMG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $25,276,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 166,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 15,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $1,046,607 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $70.00 price target on PayPal and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Read Our Latest Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $67.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.