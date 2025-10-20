PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.44.

PayPal Trading Up 2.1%

PayPal stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,235.37. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

