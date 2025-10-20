First Interstate Bank Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 55.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 7.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.08.

Lam Research Trading Down 0.6%

Lam Research stock opened at $141.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $153.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

