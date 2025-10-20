Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $183.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $13,575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,333,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,013,075.03. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,678,937 shares of company stock worth $654,837,526 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

