Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stake Reduced by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.1% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,591,479 shares of company stock worth $1,512,698,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amazon.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.