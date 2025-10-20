DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $530.50 Million Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,047,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219,444 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft comprises about 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $530,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DB stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DB shares. Zacks Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

