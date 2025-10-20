FLC Capital Advisors Buys 1,516 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in CocaCola were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola by 148.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $294.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.69.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

