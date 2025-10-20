FLC Capital Advisors Sells 574 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.7% of FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the first quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% in the first quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 47.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.38.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.8%

International Business Machines stock opened at $280.95 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $301.04. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

