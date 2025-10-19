Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,205.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

