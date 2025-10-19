Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS Shares Bought by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $118.31 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1 year low of $88.96 and a 1 year high of $136.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.59.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $349.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Veronica Hill-Milbourne sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $180,555.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,350.31. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poff sold 7,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $904,069.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,403.60. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,310 shares of company stock worth $3,958,375. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

