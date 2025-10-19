Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.20.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.10 and a 200 day moving average of $207.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

