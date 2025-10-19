Crux Wealth Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Crux Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $90.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

