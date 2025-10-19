Systelligence LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF $JPIB

Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up 1.8% of Systelligence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Systelligence LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 33,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPIB opened at $49.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $913.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

