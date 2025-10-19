Crux Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,458 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Crux Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.1%

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $189.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,838 shares of company stock worth $348,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

