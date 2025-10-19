Alpha Wealth Funds LLC Takes Position in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Alpha Wealth Funds LLC acquired a new position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Personalis in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Personalis by 18.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Personalis by 120.8% in the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 55,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Personalis by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Personalis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 113.70%.The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSNL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Personalis

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.