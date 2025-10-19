VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $37.61 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 302,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,606,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Twilio by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Twilio by 4,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Twilio by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $841,234.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,468,149.95. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $151.95.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

