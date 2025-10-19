Workday, Inc. $WDAY Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 1.4% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Workday by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 15.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.83.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $234.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $236.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a PE ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 75,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total transaction of $17,738,026.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,342,310.98. The trade was a 42.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,182.48. This represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

