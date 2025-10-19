Burford Brothers Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Burford Brothers Inc. boosted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,096 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. First Solar makes up about 1.5% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,668,919,000 after acquiring an additional 378,641 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $349,617,000 after buying an additional 405,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $306,909,000 after buying an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,215,000 after buying an additional 103,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,741,026 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $220,118,000 after buying an additional 290,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $248.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a 200-day moving average of $175.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total transaction of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $215.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on First Solar from $198.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.56.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

