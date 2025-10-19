Goldstein Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Goldstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,688,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,195,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 79,604 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,072,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 21.9%

BATS EFAV opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

