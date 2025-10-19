VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New $81.15 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,153,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.32% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 591.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $988,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 412,065 shares in the company, valued at $58,599,763.65. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,203 shares of company stock worth $4,031,238 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.