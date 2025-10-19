Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after purchasing an additional 218,614 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after purchasing an additional 601,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,773,000 after buying an additional 77,296 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,647,000 after buying an additional 564,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $281.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.62 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

