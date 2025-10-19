Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $263,000 in Inv Vk Mun Opp $VMO

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 229,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 961,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 179,489 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 17.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 532,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 80,657 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 25.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 48.1% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 307,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inv Vk Mun Opp alerts:

Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Down 0.5%

VMO opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Announces Dividend

Inv Vk Mun Opp Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Mun Opp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.