Arcus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $527.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $544.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.93.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $447.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $517.00 to $594.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $507.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total transaction of $8,673,808.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,457,335.17. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

