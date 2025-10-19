Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 603,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 22,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.15.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

