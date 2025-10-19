VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Takes $92.18 Million Position in Morgan Stanley $MS

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 654,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,179,000. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.6% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,769,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,740,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636,547 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,056,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,030,000 after buying an additional 2,989,122 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,236,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,111,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,015 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MS opened at $158.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $94.33 and a 12 month high of $166.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.73. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

