Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $208.39 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.17.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $14,673,021.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 627,717,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,962,688,182.75. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,412,919 shares of company stock valued at $583,104,022. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

