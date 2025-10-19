Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys 23,569 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

