Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 854 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IWF opened at $467.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $457.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $476.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

