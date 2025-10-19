Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,270 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1,179.4% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

