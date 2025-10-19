Kelman Lazarov Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHM opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.89.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

