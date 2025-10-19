Bellecapital International Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 54,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE XOM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

