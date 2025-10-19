John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $11,080,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $128.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $129.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.