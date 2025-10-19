Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,525,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 9.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $40,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.