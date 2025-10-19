Sims Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Sims Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $192.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock worth $58,659,491. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

