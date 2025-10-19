Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. May Barnhard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. May Barnhard Investments LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $215.74 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

