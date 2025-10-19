Flavin Financial Services Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Flavin Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.9% of Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Flavin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $495.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.93 and its 200 day moving average is $464.78. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.29.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

