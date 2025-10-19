Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Bought by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $139.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.