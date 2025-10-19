TrueMark Investments LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% during the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1 year low of $76.68 and a 1 year high of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

