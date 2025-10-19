Aspiriant LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.92 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.