Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank raised Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.23.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $43.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.47. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

