Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,078 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,826,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,930 shares during the period. Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,169,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,742 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,010,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,920,000 after purchasing an additional 146,007 shares during the period.

VB opened at $253.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.07.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

